

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank has signed an investment agreement with an entity to be named Atlantic BidCo GmbH, setting out the conditions of a takeover offer to the shareholders of Aareal Bank AG for the acquisition of all outstanding shares against a cash consideration of 29.00 euros per share. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG supported the takeover offer. Also, the Management Board has decided to withdraw agenda item no. 1 for the EGM, which was intended to resolve on the further distribution of profits for fiscal 2020 of 1.10 euros per share.



Atlantic BidCo GmbH is held indirectly by Advent International Corporation and Centerbridge Partners, L.P., and co-investors.



