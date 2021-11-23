

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group said Tuesday that it has received an order from RWE Renewables to supply and install wind turbines totalling 44 MW in France. The order also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of five years.



Nordex Group noted that it will deliver turbines from the Delta4000 series to France: eleven N149/4.X will be installed in the 'Nouvions' wind farm in the D?partement Aisne.



Construction work is due to begin in August 2022 with commissioning following in October.



