

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Cranswick plc (CWK.L) reported that its first half adjusted Group operating profit increased by 12.3% to 69.6 million pounds with adjusted Group operating margin improving by 35 basis points to 7.0%. The Group said the profit uplift reflected the combined benefits of the additional contribution from the revenue uplift and lower COVID-19 related costs. Like-for-like revenue increased by 6.4%, with corresponding volumes ahead by 4.1%. The Group noted that its outlook for the current year is unchanged.



For the 26 weeks ended 25 September 2021, statutory profit before tax increased 17.7% to 63.2 million pounds from 53.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 95.2 pence compared to 81.5 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 68.3 million pounds, 12.5% higher than last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 103.0 pence compared to 92.4 pence.



Total revenue was 993.1 million pounds, up 6.6% from prior year. Adjusting for the acquisition of Atlantica UK in June 2021 and Ramona's Kitchen in August 2021, increase in sales on a like-for-like basis was 6.4%.



The Group increased its interim dividend by 7.0% to 20.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 28 January 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 December 2021.



