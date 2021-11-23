

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the nomination of Jerome Powell as Fed chair for a second term stoked expectations of a faster QE tapering and rate hikes to curb inflationary pressures.



The White House said that Fed Governor Lael Brainard has been nominated as vice chair.



Investors are now pricing in policy tightening by the first half of 2022.



Disappointing NZ retail sales data for the third quarter also weighed on the currency.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021 - following the 3.3 percent increase in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume sank 5.2 percent after skyrocketing 33.3 percent in the three months prior.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's interest rate decision is due on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.



The kiwi depreciated to near a 6-week low of 0.6924 against the greenback, 8-day low of 1.6225 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.0425 against the aussie, off its early highs of 0.6965, 1.6127 and 1.0370, respectively. The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.66 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



The kiwi reversed from an early high of 79.99 against the yen, edging lower to 79.69. If the kiwi extends decline, 76.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Looking ahead, PMI reports from major European economies are due in the European session.



Canada manufacturing sales for October and Markit's U.S. flash composite PMI for November are scheduled for release in the New York session.



