

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc. (CRH,CRH.L) reported that its EBITDA for nine months period ended 30 September 2021 was $3.9 billion, 15% ahead of the prior year and 11% ahead on a like-for-like basis reflecting strong volume growth and a continued focus on price improvements and cost rationalization to offset input cost inflation.



Nine-month sales were $22.8 billion, an increase of 11% compared with the corresponding period in 2020 and 7% ahead on a like-for-like basis.



The company said it expects to deliver another record performance in 2021, with full-year EBITDA in excess of $5.25 billion and further margin expansion.



Looking ahead to 2022, the company expects the positive underlying demand and pricing backdrop to continue albeit against an inflationary input cost environment.



