

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Tuesday, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen easing to 51.0 in November from 52.0 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it dropped against the yen, it advanced against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.02 against the yen, 1.1257 against the greenback, 0.8410 against the pound and 1.0483 against the franc as of 3:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de