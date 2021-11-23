

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical PLC reported profit before tax of 31.0 million pounds for the half year to 30 September 2021 compared to a loss of 12.7 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 18.0 pence compared to a loss of 8.9 pence. EPRA profit was 1.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 1.2 million pounds, prior year. EPRA profit per share was 0.9 pence compared to a loss of 1.0 pence. Revenue increased to 25.1 million pounds from 19.3 million pounds, previous year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.90 pence, an increase of 7.4%. The record date is 3 December 2021, with payable date of 31 December 2021.



