

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue euro area preliminary composite PMI data. Economists expect the composite output index to drop to 53.2 in November from 54.2 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it fell against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.12 against the yen, 1.1263 against the greenback, 0.8418 against the pound and 1.0484 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

