

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy is testing a few new store models in Charlotte, North Carolina area aiming to expand customer footprint, just in time for the holidays.



The new models include five stores with a few minor changes and two stores with new and expanded product categories. The consumer electronics retailer also plans a first-of-its-kind outlet store and a new experiential store.



In addition, each store will test different types of fulfillment and services - ranging from more warehouse space for online orders to expanded tech repair and support. All locations will include new pick-up lockers, for around-the-clock pick-up options.



The retailer expects the new store models to work together to meet customers' varied and changing needs. Best Buy expects to make adjustments along the way like all its pilots.



In the Charlotte area, Pineville store is an outlet store, car-installation center and services powerhouse all wrapped into one location. The store is now the single, dedicated location to shop for open-box items at a discount, with virtually every type of product.



The store will also handle more repairs than a traditional store. It will be a hub for repairs throughout all of Charlotte.



Pineville is also Best Buy's first-and-only Autotech Megahub, including a massive garage ready to take on more car tech installations than most locations.



Further, the newly renovated Charlotte-North Lake store will be an experiential store. It will include new in-store experiences with brands like Samsung, Oculus, Amazon and Legos, in addition to expanded Apple and Microsoft shops. It will also offer premium experiences for audio, home theater and luxury appliances, and fitness equipment. There will also be a larger Geek Squad services area.



The company has also remodeled more traditional stores in Charlotte area. Store in Gastonia includes a new Customer Fulfillment Center, while two remodeled stores in Concord Mills and Hickory now include expanded areas for home theater, appliances and computing. They also offer new branded experiences from Apple, Microsoft, Google, Samsung, Sony and LG.



