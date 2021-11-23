

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $43.14 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $81.99 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $207.15 million or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $3.59 billion from $3.52 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $207.15 Mln. vs. $214.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.58 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $3.59 Bln vs. $3.52 Bln last year.



