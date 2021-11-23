

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $47.23 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $42.27 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $52.61 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $905.16 million from $819.65 million last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $52.61 Mln. vs. $48.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $905.16 Mln vs. $819.65 Mln last year.



