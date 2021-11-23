

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart is set to debut its shoppable livestream events on Twitter even as it celebrates one year of these types of livestreams on several social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. It is claimed to be the first retailer to pilot shoppable livestream events on major social platforms.



Come Sunday, November 28, Walmart will kick-off Cyber Week offers with the first ever shoppable livestream on Twitter being hosted by singer, songwriter, dancer and social media superstar Jason Derulo. Customers can watch and shop from Twitter.com/Walmart.



Derulo will host a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests and much more.



Customers can also watch and shop from Walmart.com/live, YouTube.com/Walmart, Facebook.com/Walmart, and watch from Instagram.com/Walmart and Tiktok.com/@Walmart.



The shoppable livestream on these social media platforms enable customers to tap on a product when seeing it on screen during the event, add to their Walmart app cart, and check out.



Meanwhile, the retailer will run more than 30 shoppable livestream events this holiday season that will span across eight social and media platforms, also including BuyWith, BuzzFeed, IGN, TalkShopLive and Tasty.



Since launching the very first shoppable livestream event on video-sharing app TikTok in December 2020 called 'Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular,' the retailer has gone on to do 15 shoppable livestream events across five platforms. It also launched Walmart.com/live and worked with more than 20 creators and hosts for these livestream events.



'Over the last year, we have been leading the way in social commerce by creating first-to-market experiences for our customers, doubling-down on shoppable content and accelerating our efforts around shoppable livestreams,' said William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.



By using social media platforms, Walmart says it has been able to meet customer where they are to allow customers to shop seamlessly while also being entertained. This is what is called social commerce. The retailer believes that 'the future of retail lies in social commerce.'



