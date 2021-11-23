HungerRush Announces Appointment of SaaS Industry Veteran Dean Thompson as Chief Customer & Growth Officer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / HungerRush today announced the appointment of Dean Thompson as Chief Customer & Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Thompson becomes a key part of the company's executive management team reporting to CEO Perry Turbes.

Thompson is a 28-year veteran in the software industry and is highly skilled at developing a sustainable, scalable customer experience within rapidly growing SaaS-based software businesses. Prior to joining HungerRush, he helped build Centrify Corp. into a leading identity and privilege management vendor, resulting in a successful acquisition by Thoma Bravo in 2018 and a follow-on acquisition by TPG capital at the beginning of 2021.

In his new role, Dean will lead HungerRush's growth initiatives, allowing the organization to take on additional strategic objectives while simultaneously executing flawlessly with customers. Dean will be responsible for the health and satisfaction of HungerRush customers as the organization further penetrates the various business segments in the restaurant industry.

"COVID has pushed restaurants to embrace technology more than ever to deliver better guest experiences like SMS ordering, curbside pickup and delivery services," said Thompson. "HungerRush's culture is focused on the most important thing: the success of customers. When I looked at HungerRush's culture, products and experience, I knew the team could become the leading restaurant management company."

"It's an extremely exciting time at HungerRush, and I am delighted to welcome Dean to the team. Not only will Dean be responsible for keeping our 20,000 restaurant customers happy, but also for growing our customer portfolio," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush CEO. "Dean brings deep industry experience and a proven record of scaling high-growth companies."

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. HungerRush 360 is our flagship cloud POS system that makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features with flexible software designed to give operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to profitably grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com.

