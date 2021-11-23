

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - Popular game makers Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is trying its best to save the company after it has come under intense fire due to a long-standing culture of sexual discrimination and harassment in the company. The founder and CEO of the company, Boby Kotick was also accused of practically safeguarding the wrongdoings of the employees for years for which the company has seen mass-walkouts and continued demand from investors and employees to get Kotick to step down from his role in the recent weeks.



The Journal reports that Kotick considers leaving the company if he cannot fix the wrongs.



According to the report, Kotick, in a meeting with the employees on Friday said that if he cannot fix the problems that are plaguing the company, he will leave his post.



The company released a statement on Monday to show that it is actively trying to change the toxic traits of the workplace. The statement said that its board formed a 'Workplace Responsibility Committee', initially comprised of two independent directors, to oversee the company's progress in successfully implementing its new policies, procedures, and commitments to improve workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company.



The Committee is being chaired by Dawn Ostroff, an independent director since 2020. Reveta Bowers, an independent director since 2018, will serve on the Committee. In addition, the company is working to add a new, diverse director to the Board, Activision Blizzard said in a statement. Incidentally, Ostroff and Bowers are the only female board members.



The previous female member of the board, Jennifer Oneal, who was appointed as the joint head to replace the former president J. Allen Brack, resigned earlier in November leaving a scathing account of mistreatment and discrimination against the company and the management. Brack had to resign under repeated allegations of sexual harassment against him. Oneal, who was a homosexual woman, bashed the company's treatment of women on mail, claimed the reports.



Earlier in July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the company for harboring a 'frat boy' culture in the company making the work atmosphere toxic for women.



The company stock has been sliding downwards ever since the controversy surfaced and the business partners of the company have also left no room for doubts in their criticism of the Call of Duty publishers. Microsoft, Playstation and Nintendo, the makers of the most famous gaming consoles have united in criticizing the news.



According to reports, Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America president, said in a mail, 'I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo's beliefs, values, and policies.'



