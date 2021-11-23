

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB273.20 million, or RMB4.04 per share. This compares with RMB285.62 million, or RMB4.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB284.18 million or RMB4.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to RMB908.92 million from RMB859.05 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB284.18 Mln. vs. RMB296.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.20 vs. RMB4.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB908.92 Mln vs. RMB859.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: RMB1.2 - RMB1.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

