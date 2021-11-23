

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Guess? Inc. (GES) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $29.88 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $26.38 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Guess? Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.55 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $643.07 million from $569.28 million last year.



Guess? Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $41.55 Mln. vs. $37.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $643.07 Mln vs. $569.28 Mln last year.



