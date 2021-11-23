

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Gap Inc. (GPS):



-Earnings: -$152 million in Q3 vs. $95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q3 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $102 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share -Revenue: $3.94 billion in Q3 vs. $3.99 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de