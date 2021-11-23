

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $3.89 million, or $4.87 per share. This compares with $0.88 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.02 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 120811.4% to $28.39 billion from $23.48 million last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.37 vs. $2.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.18 -Revenue (Q3): $28.39 Bln vs. $23.48 Mln last year.



