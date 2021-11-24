

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank said Tuesday that Marija Korsch has resigned with immediate effect from the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board, which she has held since 2013. She will step down from office as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 31 March 2022. The Supervisory Board will present a candidate for succession to be elected in the next ordinary General Meeting.



The Supervisory Board today elected Hermann Wagner, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since 2015 and chairs the Audit Committee, to succeed Ms Korsch as Chairman.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

