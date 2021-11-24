

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. or P&G is recalling specific Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Sprays citing the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves certain Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products. The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans.



The company is calling back all lots with expiry through September 2023 of these products to the consumer level, which were sold across the United States through retail outlets and online.



All other Old Spice and Secret products are not impacted by the recall, and may continue to be used as intended.



Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders.



Everywhere, humans have daily exposures to benzene indoors and outdoors from multiple sources. According to the regulator, the levels detected in the recalled products are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.



Procter & Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, which is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.



Consumers are asked to stop using the affected affected aerosol spray products and appropriately discard them.



In similar recalls due to benzene risks, Bayer in early October called back certain unexpired Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products.



Coppertone, owned by German consumer major Beiersdorf AG, recently called back certain aerosol sunscreen spray products, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in July called back all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.



