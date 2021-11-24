

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) said it has made strong progress in the second half of the year, delivering total revenue growth of 6.7% to 961.5 million pounds, at constant currency in the July - October period, driven by a robust like-for-like revenue performance and the benefits of acquisitions. For the four months period, like-for-like revenue growth was 5.0%. Trading days adjusted like-for-like revenue growth was 6.2%, for the period.



For the full year, the Group said it is on track to deliver robust like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency, year on year margin progression and a strong free cash flow performance.



