

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) reported profit before tax of 139.2 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2021 compared to 104.1 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share increased to 7.2 pence from 5.5 pence. Income for the period was 157.2 million pounds compared to 121.9 million pounds.



The Board re-affirmed that HICL remains on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2022. The Board also reiterated the dividend guidance of 8.25 pence per share for the year ending 31 March 2023.



