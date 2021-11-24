

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported that its profit before tax for six-month period ended 30 September 2021 rose to 212.7 million pounds from 201.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss for the period was 216.2 million pounds or 31.6 pence per share compared to net income of 162.0 million pounds or 23.7 pence per share in the previous year.



Underlying and reported operating profit at 333 million pounds were 14 million pounds higher than the first half last year. This principally reflects the 38 million pounds increase in revenue partly offset by inflationary increases on core costs along with other smaller cost increases.



Revenue for the period grew to 932.3 million pounds from the prior year's 894.4 million pounds, largely reflecting higher consumption as business activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.



The board has proposed an interim dividend of 14.50 pence per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 30 September 2021. This is an increase of 0.6 per cent compared with the interim dividend relating to last year. The interim dividend is expected to be paid on 1 February 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 17 December 2021.



For 2021/22, the company expects revenue to be around 2 percent higher than 2020/21, largely reflecting higher overall consumption by our customer base.



