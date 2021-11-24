

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), a producer of soft drinks, on Wednesday, posted a rise in its pre-tax profit for the fiscal year 2021, amidst a decline in its expenses. In addition, the company expects to report further progress with revenue, profit, and margin growth in 2022 amidst some inflationary cost pressures.



For the 12-month period ended on September 30, the British company posted a pre-tax profit of 142.9 million pounds, compared with 111.2 million pounds, reported a year ago. Adjusted pre-tax profit also moved up to 150.6 million pounds from 138.1 million pounds posted for the fiscal 2020.



The British firm generated a profit after tax at 103.2 million pounds for 2021, a rise of 9.1 percent, compared with the year ended on September 30, 2020.



Britvic recorded its earnings per share at 38.6 pence for the year 2021, as against 35.4 pence, reported for the previous fiscal. Adjusted EPS for the period also rose to 44.2 pence, from 43.0 pence, posted for the last fiscal.



Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of the company grew by 6.5 percent to 176.5 million pounds from 165.8 million pounds reported for the last year.



The company said it will pay a full year cash dividend of 24.2 pence per share, on February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 17.



For the year 2021, the UK-based company posted its selling and distribution, and administration expenses at 222.1 million pounds and 200.2 million pounds, respectively, compared with 229 million pounds and 201.1 million pounds, recorded for 2020.



Amidst Covid-19 related headwinds, Britvic reported a decline in its full year 2021 revenue to 1.40 billion pounds, from 1.41 billion pounds, recorded a year ago.



The company also added that it is confident in making further progress with revenue, profit, and margin growth in 2022 despite inflationary cost pressures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BRITVIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de