

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's ifo Institute is scheduled to issue business sentiment data. The confidence index is seen at 96.6 in November versus 97.7 in October.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it held steady against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.19 against the yen, 1.1233 against the greenback, 0.8395 against the pound and 1.0500 against the franc at 3:55 am ET.



