

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pomona, California-based Chi Hsin Impex Inc., d/b/a Impex Fitness is recalling certain Olympic dumbbell handles due to impact injury hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 77,200 units of OBB-20 Fitness Gear Olympic Dumbbell Handle with locking collars. The affected dumbbell handles can be used with any olympic-size weight plates in any configuration and allows users to perform various dumbbell exercises.



The recalled Olympic Dumbbell handles are chrome in color and finish, and each dumbbell handle comes with two locking collars in black.



The products, manufactured in China, were sold through Dick's Sporting Goods stores across the United States and online from July 2015 through July 2021 for about $50.



According to the agency, the locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor, posing an impact injury hazard.



The recall was initiated after Impex received four reports of locking collars that slipped. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to dispose of the old collar and contact Impex Fitness to receive a free replacement set of new locking collars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de