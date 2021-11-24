

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence decreased marginally in November, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 95.2 in November from 95.3 in August.



The business confidence index increased to 96.2 in November from 94.7 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index improved to 93.2 in November from 88.6 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction declined to 114.0 from 111.6 in the prior month, while that for trade rose to 104.7 from 105.9.



The consumer confidence weakened to 90.4 in November from 98.5 a month ago.



