Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gewaltiger Erfolg! Rekordzahlen trotz Pandemie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850866 ISIN: US2441991054 Ticker-Symbol: DCO 
Tradegate
24.11.21
14:42 Uhr
319,50 Euro
+8,70
+2,80 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
319,50320,7014:47
319,20321,4014:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEERE & COMPANY319,50+2,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.