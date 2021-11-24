

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) said Pfizer reported topline results from phase 2b clinical study of vupanorsen, formerly IONIS-ANGPTL3-LRx.



Vupanorsen is an investigational antisense therapy being developed for indications in cardiovascular (CV) risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Vupanorsen is designed to reduce the production of ANGPTL3 protein, a key regulator of triglyceride and cholesterol metabolism, in the liver.



The study met its primary endpoint, achieving a statistically significant reduction in non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol or non-HDL-C at all doses tested at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.



In addition, subjects treated with vupanorsen achieved statistically significant reductions in triglycerides and ANGPTL3 at all dose levels at 24 weeks, compared to placebo.



Ionis noted that Pfizer is continuing to review the findings to determine next steps regarding future development.



In November 2019, Pfizer licensed vupanorsen from Ionis in a worldwide exclusive agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de