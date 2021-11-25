

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Life (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) announced its new 'Swiss Life 2024' Group-wide programme to further deepen its customer relationships, strengthen advisory power, expand operational scalability and anchor its sustainability strategy.



The company also intends to increase its fee result to CHF 850 million - CHF 900 million by the year 2024 compared to 'Swiss Life 2021' target range of CHF 600 million - CHF 650 million. The increase was driven by higher revenues from asset management, from owned independent financial advisory organisations and from unit-linked products.



Further, the company noted that it intends to to increase the cumulative cash remittance to the holding company to CHF 2.8 billion - CHF 3.0 billion from 2022 to 2024 and the dividend payout ratio to over 60% from 2022.



In addition, the Group stated that it will implement a share buyback programme of CHF 1 billion from December 2021 to May 2023. The ambition range for the SST ratio remains between 140 and 190 percent for the next three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISS LIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de