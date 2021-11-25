

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Thursday despite worries about a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the prospects of further lockdowns in Europe, especially Germany.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,296 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.



Hochschild Mining jumped as much as 24 percent after the precious metals company said it can continue operations in southern Ayacucho, Pallancata and Inmaculada mines in Peru under the existing legal framework following clarification from Peruvian Government.



Vivo Energy shares climbed 20 percent. The African retailer of shell and engen-branded fuels and lubricants announced its agreement to be acquired by Vitol Group for $1.85 or 139 pence in cash for each Vivo Share.



Mothercare shares rose about 1 percent. The specialist brand for parents and young children reported a profit in its first half, compared to last year's loss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

