

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) Thursday said Daimler Truck transferred the first batch of historical Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles and parts of its truck and bus archive to the location in Wörth at the end of November. The move comes ahead of the planned split of Daimler into two independent companies on December 1.



In the weeks ahead, Daimler Truck plans to relocate additional archival material and exhibits.



The historical trucks that were transferred included a Mercedes-Benz LP 333 from 1960 and a Mercedes-Benz LP 608 which was the first truck produced at the recently opened Wörth plant in 1965. In future, Daimler Truck plans to mainly house its collection of historical exhibits near its truck and bus locations.



Daimler Truck's collection encompasses around 130 vehicles, of which about 30 were previously located in Stuttgart and the surrounding area.



The collection also includes powertrains, parts and accessories from the company's 125-year truck history. The oldest collector's item from Daimler Truck is an original Daimler Motor-Lastwagen from 1898. Another highlight is a replica of the first Daimler Motor-Lastwagen from 1896.



Following the split, the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim will continue to be the main publicly accessible location for the shared company history including trucks and buses.



