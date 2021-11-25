

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation, which provides for the possibility of leasing or purchasing 22 aircraft.



Airbus said it sees potential in Ukraine for creating a new air carrier.



Airbus Vice President for Sales in Central and Northern Europe, Russia & Central Asia Kimon Sotiropoulos said, 'I am convinced that the decision of the Ukrainian government to launch a new Ukrainian air carrier at this time is correct. Because we are all now going through a period of pandemic and we hope that after its completion we will be able to restore air traffic and air traffic. And we see in Ukraine... great potential to create a new air carrier.'



He added that with a new air carrier, one can immediately invest in better technology starting from scratch, a better fleet that has a lower carbon footprint, uses less fuel, and therefore is better for the environment.



He also expressed hope for further cooperation with Ukraine in the next two years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIRBUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de