

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 27 and 28. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc and the pound, it eased against the yen. Against the greenback, it was steady.



The euro was worth 129.37 against the yen, 1.1222 against the greenback, 0.8426 against the pound and 1.0481 against the franc at 7.25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

