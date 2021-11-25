

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG's sales in China is expected remain stronger in 2022, according to the German automaker's China chief Hubertus Troska.



At an online event, he reportedly said that demand for premium vehicles, in particular, is strong and China will be a super market in the next year.



Troska said, 'I'm extremely optimistic about China in the next year as well.'



He added that Daimler and its major shareholder Geely are expecting that Smart cars from Chinese production will be available in the coming year.



The auto maker recorded significant growth this year in China, its most important market, despite the semiconductor shortage.



In the first nine months of 2021, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand grew sales in China by 4% to around 592,200 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de