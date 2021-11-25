

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 111272 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of Covid infections in the United States rose to 48,092,485, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



An additional 1633 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 775,397.



Michigan reported the most number of cases - 20,017 - and most Covid deaths - 313.



The weekly average of Covid cases in the U.S. increased to 95,169 within two weeks.



Deaths from the pandemic are falling in the country.



Covid-related hospitalizations rose to 51,601, marking a 11 percent increase in a fortnight.



38,787,694 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 195,973,992 people in the United States, or 59 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus. This includes 86.1 percent of people above 65.



231,367,686 people, or 69.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



35,393,770 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



37,499,004, or more than 19.1 percent of the population, have so far received booster dose.



