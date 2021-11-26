

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eagle, Idaho -based Flagship Food Group is recalling certain TJ Farms Select brand frozen cauliflower, citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves a limited number of cases of TJ Farms Select cauliflower that comes in 16 oz. packages with lot code 2077890089 and UPC code 75544000604-3. The cauliflower was imported from China, and was distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.



The recall was initiated after a single sample of cauliflower yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test conducted by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled lot codes to date.



Consumers are urged to discard the affected product.



In similar recalls citing listeria concerns, Eugene, Oregon -based Oregon Lox Co. in mid-November called back various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox. Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, recently recalled its Fisherman's Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp.



Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. also called back a limited number of cases of garden Classic Salads due to Listeria monocytogenes.



