

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor company Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) announced the appointment of Jochen Hanebeck as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.



He succeeds Reinhard Ploss, who has been leading the company as CEO since 2012.



The company noted that Hanebeck, a member of the Executive Board and Chief Operations Officer since 2016, was reappointed for five years, his contract runs until March 31, 2027.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

