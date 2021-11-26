

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said the company is commencing the next tranche of its return of capital programme of up to 4.5 billion pounds to shareholders by 30 June 2024. The Group started the second phase of ROC programme of up to 1.0 billion pounds on 12 May 2021, to be completed by the end of fiscal 22. Under the first tranche of the second phase, the Group repurchased shares to a value of 0.45 billion pounds.



Diageo also has entered into a non-discretionary agreement with Goldman Sachs International to enable the company to buy back shares with a value of up to 0.55 billion pounds. The agreement will commence on 26 November 2021 and will end no later than 4 March 2022.



