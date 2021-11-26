

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks slumped on Friday amid fears that a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa may spark fresh outbreaks and scuttle a fragile economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 207 points, or 2.8 percent, to 7,102 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Travel & leisure stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure as the U.K. issued a temporary flight ban on six African countries.



British Airways owner IAG and airline EasyJet both plunged around 11 percent, while travel company TUI lost 9 percent.



Commodity-related stocks fell broadly as oil and metal prices declined on economic slowdown worries.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore shed 4-5 percent while oil & gas company BP Plc lost 6.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell gave up 5 percent.



Beverage company Diageo declined 2.8 percent after announcing it has started the next tranche of its return of capital program.



