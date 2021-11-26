

- DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS IQE PRICE TARGET TO 50 (60) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES INCHCAPE PRICE TARGET TO 1140 (1090) PENCE - 'BUY' - ODDO BHF STARTS ASOS WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 3000 PENCE - RBC CUTS SSE PLC TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 1800 (1900) PENCE - RBC RAISES ALPHA FINANCIAL MARKETS CONSULTING TARGET TO 440(360)P 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS JOHNSON MATTHEY PRICE TARGET TO 2000 (2500) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS RAISES EASYJET TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 760 PENCE



