

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) announced the results for its debt tender offers, as of the early participation date, subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 10, 2021. Withdrawal rights for each tender offer expired on November 24, 2021, and have not been extended. GE also amended the tender offers to increase the pool two maximum amount and the pool three maximum amount for each applicable tender offer.



The company noted that the early payment date for each tender offer is December 1, 2021 and the expiration date is December 9, 2021.



