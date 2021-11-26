

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Friday announced its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests remain accurate and effective in detecting SARS-CoV-2 infections in light of the emergence of a new variant of concern detected in South Africa.



'The best way to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic is a combination of extensive vaccinations, rigorous testing with gold-standard PCR tests, aggressive surveillance of new variants and above all compassionate treatment for those infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus'



Qiagen said it has successfully assessed its SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests against the genetic mutations of the variant, which is known by its scientific name, B.1.1.529. The assessment was made against data available in the GISAID and GenBank public databases.



'We are pleased to report that the emergence of this new variant of concerns, as has been the case with other variants, has had no impact on the effectiveness of our SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests. Further genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples worldwide will vastly increase transparency and help us identify and respond to potentially dangerous mutations of the virus, while at the same time broadening the database we can use to verify if vaccines and tests continue to be effective,' Manissero said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

