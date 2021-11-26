Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
PR Newswire
26.11.2021 | 20:04
The Consumer Goods Forum: Carrefour & Danone Join Forces with Five Other Food Industry Players and Win the 2021 Sirius Prize

PARIS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the demand from consumers in France seeking better eating habits, Carrefour and Danone built an unprecedented partnership with several other major national brands: Barilla, Bel, Mars Food, Savencia and Unilever, with the support of The Consumer Goods Forum.

The Consumer Goods Forum Logo

Tasty, balanced recipes, rated Nutriscore A or B were published online in March 2020 and May 2021 on the "Carrefour.fr" website. All the recipes on offer were developed using products from national brands (Barilla, Danone du Monde Skyr, Knorr, La Vache qui rit, Le Rustique, Ben's Original…) and Carrefour products. Most of the products on offer were made available on promotion, to allow everyone to cook balanced meals at affordable prices.

A targeted digital campaign in May 2021 drove traffic to the Carrefour.fr website, with three live cooking sessions featuring "750g" recipes made by their team of chefs. This fully collaborative project has had a real impact, gathering 1.5 million views on the live cooking sessions, +21% sales of organic products from the e-shoppers, an increase in fruit and vegetables purchases (+8%), index 110 on Nutriscore A and B products in the shopping carts of the e-shoppers that visited the page, and +18% references for the featured brands.

Florence Du Buit, Group CSR Manager, Carrefour: "Carrefour is convinced that with our partners, by working hand in hand, and with new technologies, we can support our customers towards a healthier and easier diet."

Thomas Kyriaco, CSR Client Director, Danone: "We are committed to giving consumers the means to make better choices and supporting them in shifting their consumption habits, thanks to new digital technologies."

Alban Chenal, Global Retail Senior Key Account Manager, Barilla: "For Barilla, it is essential to make healthier and more accessible recipes available."

Caroline Chesneau, Group Nutrition Director, Bel: "At Bel, we believe in promoting healthier behaviours, collectively."

Florence Charbonneau, Digital Manager, Mars Food: "Providing healthy, tasty, convenient, accessible to all and quality products is in the DNA of Mars Food's mission of 'better food today, a better world tomorrow.'"

Charlotte Schlosser, Innovation & Brand Experience Manager, Unilever: "Knorr helps promote home cooking, with convenient and delicious recipes for the whole family."

Nikta Vaghefi, Nutrition Director, Savencia: "For Savencia, it is about putting pleasure at the centre of the healthy and sustainable plate and facilitating more positive behaviours."

Sharon Bligh, Healthier Lives Director, The Consumer Goods Forum: "It's great to see CGF members collaborating on this important subject and it's great to see such collective action driving positive change and empowering consumers to live healthier lives."

tcgfhealthierlives.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1279200/The_Consumer_Goods_Forum_Logo.jpg

