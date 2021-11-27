On November23rd, EICMA has opened grandly. This Milan exhibition brings thousands of well-known two-wheeler enterprises from around the world together to showcase products. Among them, the "China Brand Fair" composed of *ARIIC, CFMOTO, CYCLONE, DAYNG, DAYUN, QJMOTOR, SENKE, TAOMOTOR, TEYIN, VOGE, ZNEN, ZONTES and other well-known electric vehicle enterprises such as*AIMA, OKAI, SUNRA, TAILG, TROMOX and YADEA, have also made a strong appearance at this grand event under the overall leadership of the Trade Development Bureau, Ministry of Commerce, P.R CHINA, showing the graceful demeanor of China's two-wheeler industry to the world.

On the morning of November 24th, the "Cooperation and Mutual Benefits Harmonious Development" China Motorcycle E-vehicle Brand Walks in Milan and Approaches the World promotion event undertook by the Trade Development Council, Ministry of Commerce, P.R CHINA and China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products has been grandly held at HALL22O10 booth, the new exhibition center in Milan, Italy.

Commercial Counselor Ms. Shu Luomei of the Consulate General of China in Milan, Deputy Director General Mr. Chen Huaming Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, Secretary-General Mr. Guo Kuilong of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, the President of EICMA Pietro Meda and other leaders have attended this press conference and delivered a speech.

During the press conference, outstanding domestic two-wheeler brands have also appeared on the stage such as YADEA, TROMOX, TEYIN, ARIIC and so on to share the development ideas of their respective brands with the global industry and bring product technology solutions.

The organizers of the event hired professional translators and service personnel to connect with the site to provide services. The organizers will continuously adopt the B2B online matchmaking mode to match business negotiation via Zoom.

As we all know, the pandemic has had a profound impact on economic and trade exchanges between countries and regions around the world. The China Motorcycle and E-vehicle Brand Walks in Milan and Approaches the World promotion activities has built a bridge for communication between China and Italy.

*The brands are listed in alphabetical order

