

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN (QGEN) and DiaSorin said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay for use on DiaSorin's automated LIAISON XS platform.



The company noted that the approval widens the accessibility of U.S. customers to automation solutions for processing QIAGEN's blood-based test for latent tuberculosis (TB) detection and support the conversion from the traditional tuberculin skin tests that were developed over a century ago.



LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus is an interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) developed by QIAGEN and DiaSorin to offer streamlined laboratory automation for latent TB screening.



QuantiFERON-TB - which tests for interferon-gamma released from T-cells that have encountered TB bacteria - has been available on LIAISON XL platforms in the U.S. since 2019.



