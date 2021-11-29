

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Monday, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 117.5 in November from 118.6 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 127.93 against the yen, 1.1286 against the greenback, 0.8458 against the pound and 1.0435 against the franc at 4.55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

