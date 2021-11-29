

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK), on Friday, said the company has executed a share repurchase agreement with an investment services provider, whereby AXA will buy back its own shares for a maximum amount of 1.4 billion euros. Shares will be bought back commencing on November 29, 2021 and ending at the latest on April 27, 2022.



AXA noted that it plans to cancel all repurchased shares related to the up to 1.7 billion euros share buy-back program announced on November 4, 2021.



Separately, AXA issued the results of the employee share offering. The aggregate proceeds was nearly 293 million euros, for a total of approximately 14 million newly-issued shares, subscribed at a price of 18.86 euros for the classic plan and 21.98 euros for the leveraged plan. The Group will undertake the cancellation of the shares in the next few days to eliminate the dilutive effect of the shareplan 2021 offering.



