

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate declined during the August-October period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent in August to October period from 3.9 percent during July to September.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 184,200 during the August to October period from 189,700 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.7 percent in the three months ended October.



The employment rate rose to 63.6 percent in August to October period from 63.4 percent in July to September period.



The unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in Octoer from 4.0 percent in September.



