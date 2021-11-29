

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced the expiration of the go-shop period set forth in its merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. As part of the go-shop process, RRD received an alternative acquisition proposal from a strategic party for $10.00 per share.



On November 28, the Board of R.R. Donnelley & Sons determined that each of the Chatham proposal and Go-Shop proposal would reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal, making each of Chatham and such strategic party an excluded party, under the terms of the Atlas merger agreement.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons said it currently remains subject to the Atlas merger agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RR DONNELLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de